September 28, 2020

State COVID-19 cases rise at lower rate Sunday than in recent days

By Staff Reports

Published 12:31 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020

NATCHEZ — On Sunday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 182 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 8 new deaths.

Sunday’s statewide numbers were considerably lower than Saturday’s report of 645 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Adams County’s numbers as of Sunday’s statewide report were rose to 942 confirmed COVID-19 cases with a death toll of 37.

On Saturday, however, Adams County Coroner James Lee said he recorded another Adams County COVID-19 death Saturday when he pronounced a 90-year-old male dead of the disease.

Once the Mississippi State Department of Health receives notice, it will bring Adams County’s COVID-19 death toll to 38 since the pandemic began in March.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 98,859 with 2,919 deaths.

Adams County had 89 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to the Adams County Emergency Management Office.

Earlier this week, volunteer statistician Norma Williams told city leaders during Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson’s weekly “COVID Currents” meeting that Mississippi had the third highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate behind Louisiana and Florida.

Local officials stressed the importance of maintaining social distance, avoiding crowds, handwashing and mask wearing to help curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 942 37
Alcorn 823 11
Amite 332 10
Attala 670 25
Benton 228 3
Bolivar 1847 66
Calhoun 522 12
Carroll 320 12
Chickasaw 685 24
Choctaw 186 6
Claiborne 465 16
Clarke 603 46
Clay 596 18
Coahoma 1162 29
Copiah 1192 33
Covington 827 23
De Soto 5623 61
Forrest 2500 75
Franklin 193 3
George 782 13
Greene 387 17
Grenada 1095 36
Hancock 588 22
Harrison 3883 74
Hinds 7148 160
Holmes 1098 59
Humphreys 378 15
Issaquena 105 3
Itawamba 831 21
Jackson 3521 70
Jasper 577 15
Jefferson 243 9
Jefferson Davis 342 11
Jones 2498 79
Kemper 290 15
Lafayette 2193 40
Lamar 1724 35
Lauderdale 2064 125
Lawrence 433 13
Leake 961 38
Lee 2748 70
Leflore 1413 81
Lincoln 1104 53
Lowndes 1579 58
Madison 3312 89
Marion 868 35
Marshall 1111 17
Monroe 1236 69
Montgomery 465 20
Neshoba 1580 104
Newton 773 24
Noxubee 551 16
Oktibbeha 1801 52
Panola 1507 31
Pearl River 894 53
Perry 424 19
Pike 1240 51
Pontotoc 1279 16
Prentiss 863 17
Quitman 377 5
Rankin 3308 79
Scott 1176 27
Sharkey 266 13
Simpson 1047 46
Smith 536 15
Stone 375 12
Sunflower 1473 46
Tallahatchie 774 21
Tate 1006 38
Tippah 672 17
Tishomingo 691 38
Tunica 497 15
Union 998 24
Walthall 602 26
Warren 1409 50
Washington 2259 77
Wayne 905 21
Webster 338 13
Wilkinson 305 18
Winston 742 19
Yalobusha 436 14
Yazoo 1062 30
Total 96,859 2,919

 

