Man killed in Saturday wreck on Kingston Road

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a Saturday afternoon one-vehicle car crash that killed a man on Kingston Road.

“A little after 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies got a call that a car was on fire,” said Jerry Brown, chief deputy Adams County Sheriff’s Office. “When deputies arrived, they found 21-year-old Nathan (Michael) Palmer in the vehicle. It appears that he was coming around the curve (near Ogden Road), ran off the road and wrecked into an embankment and the car caught on fire.”

Brown said Palmer was partially burned and was dead on the scene when deputies arrived.

“This was a terrible accident,” said James Lee, Adams County coroner, who pronounced Palmer dead at the scene. “I spoke with his family and they’re just torn up. My prayers go out to the Palmer family… . The body is being transported to Jackson for autopsy.”

Brown said ACSO deputies are investigating the accident to determine the cause.