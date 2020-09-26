Prep Football Round Up: Centreville Academy wins 46-16 over Porter’s Chapel

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Academy Tigers celebrated homecoming with a 46-16 win Friday night over the Porter’s Chapel Academy Eagles for extend their winning streak to two in a row.

Centreville jumped out to a 16-0 lead after one quarter of play and led Porter’s Chapel 24-8 at halftime. The Tigers added to their lead in the third quarter and had a 40-16 lead over the Eagles (4-3) by the end of the quarter.

Centreville Academy (3-2) travels to Bay Springs to take on Sylva-Bay Academy in a key MAIS District 3-3A game Friday at 7 p.m.

Raymond 38, Franklin County 8

RAYMOND — Raymond High School junior athlete Trent Singleton scored three of his four touchdown runs in the second quarter as the Rangers rallied to defeat the Franklin County High School Bulldogs 38-8 Friday night.

Franklin County got off to a good start as Jamal Coleman was credited with a safety with 8:58 in the first quarter and junior quarterback Ja’marlin Green scored on a 27-yard run with 11:10 left in the second quarter.

Unfortunately, Raymond’s ground game would be too much for the Bulldogs to deal with. Singleton had touchdown runs of 5, 20 and 31 yards in the second quarter as the Rangers scored 26 straight points to take a 26-8 lead into halftime.

Singleton added a 39-yard touchdown run to give Raymond a 32-8 lead. Dontavous Mack added a 37-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. As a team, the Rangers had 267 rushing yards while their defense held Franklin County to 112 yards of total offense.

Green was just 4-for-14 passing for eight yards, but he was the team’s leading rusher with 63 yards on 22 carries. Coleman had eight tackles and one fumble recovery while Louis Davis had seven tackles to lead the Bulldogs’ defense.

Franklin County (1-3) plays host to Wilkinson County High School Friday at 7 p.m. in not only the MHSAA Region 7-3A opener for both teams, but also the first game of the 2020 season for Wilkinson County.