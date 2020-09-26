Adams County reports another COVID-19 death Saturday

NATCHEZ — Adams County Coroner James Lee said he recorded another Adams County COVID-19 death Saturday when he pronounced a 90-year-old male dead of the disease.

Once the Mississippi State Department of Health receives notice, it will bring Adams County’s COVID-19 death toll to 38 since the pandemic began in March.

On Saturday, the MSDH reported 645 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 17 new deaths on Saturday.

Adams County’s numbers as of Saturday’s statewide report were rose to 941 confirmed COVID-19 cases with a death toll of 37.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 96,677 with 2,911 deaths.

Adams County had 89 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to the Adams County Emergency Management Office.

Earlier this week, volunteer statistician Norma Williams told city leaders during Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson’s weekly “COVID Currents” meeting that Mississippi had the third highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate behind Louisiana and Florida.

Local officials stressed the importance of maintaining social distance, avoiding crowds, handwashing and mask wearing to help curtail the spread of COVID-19.

