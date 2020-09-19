Census event Sept. 19

NATCHEZ — Natchez and Adams County residents who have not completed the 2020 Census will have an opportunity to do so Saturday, Sept. 19. The Adams County Safe Room will be open from 9 a.m. until noon and computers will be provided for residents to fill out their census forms online.

Adams County Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy said the event is being put on by the Adams County Board of Supervisors, the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen, Natchez Community Liaison Brian Marvel, community activist Robert Pernell, herself and several volunteers.Four stations will be set up inside the safe room with volunteers who can help anyone that needs assistance. Volunteers outside of safe room will direct traffic and perform temperature checks at the door, she said.

Computers and chairs will be sanitized between each use so that users can complete their forms as safely as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Hardy said.

To allow for adequate social distancing, those who appear to take the census will be provided a number and be asked to remain in their vehicle until their number is called for them to take the census, she said.

Masks or face coverings will be required to enter the building.

“Last I checked our response number was 58.4%. We want 100%,” Hardy said. “The Census affects everything from roads, schools to healthcare. … It takes 10 minutes. In the 10 minutes it takes you to watch a video on Netflix or browse on your phone, you can complete the census. Just do it.”

The 2020 Census can be filled online until Oct. 1 at my2020census.gov.