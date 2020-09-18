September 18, 2020

Week 6 scores: Live high school football scores

By Scott Hawkins

Published 6:49 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

Week 6 scores:

Vicksburg 32, Natchez High 26, 2:40, 4th quarter

Brookhaven Academy 17, Cathedral 27, 1:48, 4th quarter

Copiah Academy 27, ACCS 35, end 3rd quarter

Amite County 22, Franklin County 25, 0:41, 4th quarter

East Marion 14, Jefferson County 50, 1:40, 4th quarter

Amite School Center 22, Centreville Academy 38, final

Prairie View Academy 30, WCCA 68, final

 

Week 5 scores:

Jackson Prep 42, ACCS 8, final
Glenbrook 37, Cathedral 62, final
Wesson 47, Franklin County 0, final
Jefferson County 20, Crystal Springs 47, final
Centreville Academy 6, Brookhaven Academy 53, final (at Co-Lin Wesson)
WCCA 38, Union Christian Academy 18, final

 

Week 4 scores:

Wesson 34, Natchez High 20, final (game called due to lightning)

North Pike 63, Franklin County 13, final

Humphreys County 20, Jefferson County 46, final

Riverdale Academy 22, WCCA 24, final

Cathedral 51, Hillcrest Christian 7, final

 

Week 3 scores:

ACCS 35, Columbia Academy, 8, final

Cathedral 40, Central Hinds Academy, 16, final

Centreville Academy 38, Bowling Green 28, final

WCCA 60, Ben’s Ford, 24, final

 

Week 2 scores:

ACCS 20, St. Joseph Greenville 50 (FINAL)

Washington School 43, Centreville Academy 40 (FINAL)

Kemper Academy 0, WCCA 54 (FINAL)

 

Week 1 score:

Cathedral 34, Wayne Academy 14 (FINAL)

