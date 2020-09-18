Week 6 scores: Live high school football scores
Vicksburg 32, Natchez High 26, 2:40, 4th quarter
Brookhaven Academy 17, Cathedral 27, 1:48, 4th quarter
Copiah Academy 27, ACCS 35, end 3rd quarter
Amite County 22, Franklin County 25, 0:41, 4th quarter
East Marion 14, Jefferson County 50, 1:40, 4th quarter
Amite School Center 22, Centreville Academy 38, final
Prairie View Academy 30, WCCA 68, final
Week 5 scores:
Week 4 scores:
Wesson 34, Natchez High 20, final (game called due to lightning)
North Pike 63, Franklin County 13, final
Humphreys County 20, Jefferson County 46, final
Riverdale Academy 22, WCCA 24, final
Cathedral 51, Hillcrest Christian 7, final
Week 3 scores:
ACCS 35, Columbia Academy, 8, final
Cathedral 40, Central Hinds Academy, 16, final
Centreville Academy 38, Bowling Green 28, final
WCCA 60, Ben’s Ford, 24, final
Week 2 scores:
ACCS 20, St. Joseph Greenville 50 (FINAL)
Washington School 43, Centreville Academy 40 (FINAL)
Kemper Academy 0, WCCA 54 (FINAL)
Week 1 score:
Cathedral 34, Wayne Academy 14 (FINAL)
