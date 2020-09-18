September 18, 2020

  • 73°

Theresa Ann Cole Boothe

By Staff Reports

Published 7:58 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

HARRISONBURG — Funeral services for Theresa Ann Cole Boothe, 69, of Harrisonburg, Louisiana will be Sunday at Harrisonburg United Pentecostal Church at 10 am. Visitation was Saturday at the church from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Joe Boothe Cemetery in Harrisonburg, LA.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Nationally renowned conservationist to conduct free workshop at cemetery Tuesday

News

Virtual Book Club to discuss ‘Deepest South of All,’ include discussion of book with author

News

Governor to unveil ‘Project Silver’ Monday

News

Week 6 scores: Live high school football scores

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez jury acquits man on murder charges

News

Local art gallery is back with new look

News

Producers hope movie filmed in Natchez will be released soon

News

Self defense claimed in murder trial

News

First Presbyterian to hold porch service

BREAKING NEWS

Tornado sirens tested Thursday after computer module fails at emergency management office

BREAKING NEWS

Governor to announce ‘major economic development’ project Monday

News

Your Take: A big snake is caught

News

Wednesday accident claims one life

Business

Funds available for Louisiana business owners

News

NASD board extends Fred Butcher’s $125K superintendent contract

News

Jefferson County landfill to reopen on Thursday

COVID-19

Miss-Lou COVID-19 cases rise in Wednesday report

News

Corps unit in area working to control the river

News

To the rescue: Community members collect food, water for hurricane victims

COVID-19

55-year-old nursing home employee succumbs to COVID-19

News

Adams County adopts 2021 FY budget with 2.03 mil tax increase for schools

News

Shirley will depart as Concordia schools superintendent Dec. 31

News

Concordia Parish students can return to in-person classes starting Monday

News

Trump approves pre-disaster declarations for Mississippi, Louisiana