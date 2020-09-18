HARRISONBURG — Funeral services for Theresa Ann Cole Boothe, 69, of Harrisonburg, Louisiana will be Sunday at Harrisonburg United Pentecostal Church at 10 am. Visitation was Saturday at the church from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Joe Boothe Cemetery in Harrisonburg, LA.

