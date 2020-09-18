September 18, 2020

  • 73°

School buses put to good use

By Editorial Board

Published 8:10 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated many changes in our communities over the past eight months.

From the way we eat to the way we congregate for worship or important meetings, we have learned to adapt and adjust to the environment created by the need to social distance to help curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Perhaps, one of the biggest adjustments we have had to make as a society during the COVID-19 pandemic is the way we educate our children.

Education is vital to the future of our communities and nation, and schools have had to come up with ways to ensure that students receive the vital educations they deserve despite the pandemic.

Classrooms with large groups of people meeting in enclosed spaces are perfect environments for spreading COVID-19.

Therefore, public schools are offering virtual learning via the internet and 80% of the Natchez Adams School District’s students are attending online only classes.

Those students still need to have not only learning materials transported back and forth between schools and homes but also need to have their meals delivered to them as well.

NASD is contracting with Durham School Services to use school buses to deliver those supplies and meals to the students during the pandemic.

Last month state auditors said the previous contract with Durham was not acceptable because a clause said the district would pay Durham whether services were rendered or not.

Enlisting the buses to transport meals and supplies during the pandemic, will keep the buses running and the bus drivers employed during the pandemic, and it also will keep the contract with Durham in effect since only 20% of the district’s students are attending in-person classes on two days per week.

Hopefully, soon, the buses can return to transporting students full time instead of just meals and supplies.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Nationally renowned conservationist to conduct free workshop at cemetery Tuesday

News

Virtual Book Club to discuss ‘Deepest South of All,’ include discussion of book with author

News

Governor to unveil ‘Project Silver’ Monday

News

Week 6 scores: Live high school football scores

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez jury acquits man on murder charges

News

Local art gallery is back with new look

News

Producers hope movie filmed in Natchez will be released soon

News

Self defense claimed in murder trial

News

First Presbyterian to hold porch service

BREAKING NEWS

Tornado sirens tested Thursday after computer module fails at emergency management office

BREAKING NEWS

Governor to announce ‘major economic development’ project Monday

News

Your Take: A big snake is caught

News

Wednesday accident claims one life

Business

Funds available for Louisiana business owners

News

NASD board extends Fred Butcher’s $125K superintendent contract

News

Jefferson County landfill to reopen on Thursday

COVID-19

Miss-Lou COVID-19 cases rise in Wednesday report

News

Corps unit in area working to control the river

News

To the rescue: Community members collect food, water for hurricane victims

COVID-19

55-year-old nursing home employee succumbs to COVID-19

News

Adams County adopts 2021 FY budget with 2.03 mil tax increase for schools

News

Shirley will depart as Concordia schools superintendent Dec. 31

News

Concordia Parish students can return to in-person classes starting Monday

News

Trump approves pre-disaster declarations for Mississippi, Louisiana