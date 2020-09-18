On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Sara Shiplet Waitt, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 58 from leukemia. Sara was born on January 6, 1962 in Midland, TX to Francis Bryant and Marilyn Dee (Suzy) Shiplet. She grew up in Natchez, MS and Shreveport, LA, and received her Bachelor of Arts (1984) and Juris Doctor (1987) from Louisiana State University. On September 27, 1987, she married Damon Waitt. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Austin, TX where they raised two daughters, Hannah (age 29) and Rachel (age 27). Sara rose in her career to become General Counsel and Deputy Commissioner of the Texas Department of Insurance. Sara was preceded in death by her father, Bryant, and her mother, Suzy. She is survived by her husband Damon, her two children, her brother Mike Shiplet, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Sara was an active and valued American Red Cross volunteer and board member in Central North Carolina, with a strong passion for serving others in need. In honor of Sara’s love for the Red Cross mission, memorial contributions may be directed to redcross.org/donate or sent by mail to: American Red Cross, PO Box 52509, Durham NC 27717.

That is what you are supposed to say in an obituary. This is what I want to say:

My love,

When I boarded the Baton Rouge to Shreveport bus returning from the youth group weekend, your big brown eyes and smile said it was okay for me to sit next to you. We were both sixteen and I was so nervous – but your easy going demeanor and sophisticated, yet silly humor put me at ease. So much so, I summoned the courage to hold your hand for the last hour of the three hour trip. So began our lifelong journey together. Over the next 42 years our relationship added so many dimensions – girlfriend, lover, wife, soulmate. You filled our lives with love and raised two amazing daughters. I see you in every decision they make, how they see the world, and how they treat others. What a beautiful and charmed life we lived. You brought love and empathy to everyone everywhere and left only happiness in your wake. The best parts of me were…and will always be… you.

Your husband

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.