September 18, 2020

  • 79°

Natchez jury acquits man on murder charges

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 1:51 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

NATCHEZ — A Natchez jury returned a not guilty verdict in a murder trial on Friday in Sixth District Circuit Court after deliberating for approximately two hours.

Da’Larren White was tried for the murder of 27-year-old Rodrique Watson who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Zippy gas station after midnight on March 21, 2018.

The historic trial, which began Wednesday, is the first to be hosted in the Natchez Convention Center under the direction of Sixth District Circuit Court Judge Lillie B. Sanders to allow for adequate social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

White, who took the stand on Thursday, did not deny shooting Watson and said he acted in self-defense after he saw Watson walking toward him carrying a gun.

In his closing statement, Stanley Alexander, who is the assistant to Sixth District Attorney Shameca Collins, said White had “tricked” Watson to approach his truck to buy marijuana before shooting him.

Alexander referred to surveillance footage of White walking around from car to car before the incident.

“Mr. White was going car to car with two bags of weed in his pocket and a set of scales in his truck. He was there to make some money and he wasn’t selling Avon and Tupperware,” Alexander said.

Whites’ attorney, Wayne Dowdy, said the fact that his client was illegally carrying weed had nothing to do with the shooting.

“Two bags of marijuana should not take away his right to claim self-defense,” Dowdy said.

Dowdy further pointed out that White testified he knew of Watson having grown up and gone to school with him in Natchez. However, the two of them were never friends and had not had any contact with each other in years, Dowdy said.

Dowdy said the state prosecution did not provide any proof of a motive that would explain why White would have shot Watson other than to defend himself.

“Unless the state can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he was not acting in self-defense, then it is your sworn duty as jurors to find him not guilty,” he said.

Within two hours of the case being turned over to the jury for deliberation, they returned with a verdict of not guilty.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez jury acquits man on murder charges

News

Local art gallery is back with new look

News

Producers hope movie filmed in Natchez will be released soon

News

Self defense claimed in murder trial

News

First Presbyterian to hold porch service

BREAKING NEWS

Tornado sirens tested Thursday after computer module fails at emergency management office

BREAKING NEWS

Governor to announce ‘major economic development’ project Monday

News

Your Take: A big snake is caught

News

Wednesday accident claims one life

Business

Funds available for Louisiana business owners

News

NASD board extends Fred Butcher’s $125K superintendent contract

News

Jefferson County landfill to reopen on Thursday

COVID-19

Miss-Lou COVID-19 cases rise in Wednesday report

News

Corps unit in area working to control the river

News

To the rescue: Community members collect food, water for hurricane victims

COVID-19

55-year-old nursing home employee succumbs to COVID-19

News

Adams County adopts 2021 FY budget with 2.03 mil tax increase for schools

News

Shirley will depart as Concordia schools superintendent Dec. 31

News

Concordia Parish students can return to in-person classes starting Monday

News

Trump approves pre-disaster declarations for Mississippi, Louisiana

Business

Copiah-Lincoln Community College named a ‘2020 Great College to Work For’

News

NASD school buses will be used to deliver meals to students

News

Gulf coast braces for possible hurricane as Sally advances

News

The Dart: Man prefers life on river in Natchez over New Orleans