April 28, 1947 – Sept. 17, 2020

FERRDIAY — Funeral services for Carolyn Fay Chandler Button, 73, of Ferriday, LA will be held on Saturday, September 19, at 1 p.m. at Vidalia Church of Christ with Bro. Don Tate officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Mrs. Carolyn Button was born on Monday, April 28, 1947 in Ferriday, LA and passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her home in College Station, TX. Carolyn spent her life devoted to her family and was a true example of grace, dignity, love, strength, and determination. She was extremely compassionate and leapt to anyone’s aid at the drop of a hat. Although she was small in stature, she had the heart of a lion and the soul of a saint. But most of all, she was a child of God and her family is at peace knowing she is now in his loving arms.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Paul Howard Button, to whom she was married for 55 years; her father Carl Donald Chandler; and her precious mother Dorothy Netherland Chandler.

Mrs. Carolyn Button is survived by two daughters – Paula Button Coats and husband Ray of College Station, TX and Pauline Button Moore and husband Seth of Midland, TX; one son – Lt. Colonel Paul Steven Button of Fort Campbell, KY; 10 grandchildren – Elizabeth Blaney Antonelli and husband Gregoire of Paris, France, Alfred Ray Coats III “Trey” and wife Melanie of Houston, TX, Rebecca Coats of Austin, TX, Sarah Bearden and fiance Eddie Compean of Huntsville, TX, Shelby Button of Springfield, IL, Caitlin Coats of Houston, TX, Chelsea Button of Springfield, IL, Ashton Moore of Midland, TX, Peyton Moore of Midland, TX, and Darcy Button of Springfield, IL; three great-grandsons – Alfred Ray Coats, IV “AC”, Lark Lou Antonelli, Shepherd Alexander Coats, and a precious fourth great-grandchild on the way; a brother – Barney Chandler and wife Shirley of Ferriday, LA; and a sister – Darlene Temple and husband Roy of College Station, TX. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends who held a special space in her heart and were loved like her own.

Pallbearers will be her son Lt Colonel Paul Steven Button, her son-in-laws Seth Moore and Ray Coats, her grandsons Ashton Moore, Peyton Moore and Trey Coats, and her nephew Barney Carl Chandler. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews Travis Morace, Mark Morace, Roy Temple, and grandson Eddie Compean.

The family will receive friends at the Vidalia Church of Christ from noon until service time at 1 p.m.