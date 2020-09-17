FAYETTE — Services for Sam Noble, 30, who died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in Fayette, will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Xchange Center parking lot, 13740 Hwy 61 North, Fayette, MS with Reverend Antoine Eakins, Sr. officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.