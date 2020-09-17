FERRIDAY — Graveside services for Phillip Spears, 75, of Clayton, LA, who died Sept. 11, 2020 at Camelot Leisure & Living Nursing Home, Ferriday, LA, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at New Light Cemetery, Foules, LA.

Services are entrusted to Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.