September 18, 2020

Oak Forest Academy softball wins 12-7 over ACCS in extra innings

By Patrick Murphy

Published 8:43 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Oak Forest Academy Lady Yellow Jackets softball team earned their first win in district and won 12-7 over the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels in extra innings on Wednesday night.

The Lady Yellow Jackets’ Jade Johnson hit an RBI triple in the top of the eighth inning to give Oak Forest Academy the lead. Johnson went 2-for-5 with a triple and scored two RBIs in the game. Oak Forest scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning on three singles and a triple.

“I have been struggling at the plate and the triple was huge for the team,” Johnson said. “It was good to hit tonight.”

Oak Forest Academy finally won their first game of the season and first District 4 game of the season. Starr Usry, Lady Yellow Jackets’ head coach, said it felt amazing to win a game and the players worked hard all season to earn it.

Tate Lipscomb, ACCS head coach, said the Lady Rebels showed perseverance in the game. The Lady Rebels were down 6-4 going into the bottom of the seventh inning. Georgia Martin hit a double to the right field and scored Brooke Collier and Kate Parsons who were on base.

“They did not give up and I told them ‘to play like you have nothing to lose,’” Lipscomb said. “We were down a couple of runs and they fought back and got some runs. We got down in the bottom of the seventh inning and came back.”

Becca Cowan, the Lady Rebels’ pitcher, went 2-for-4 at the plate and scored two RBIs. She scored an RBI on a single to left field in the bottom of the sixth.

“I was just pumped up and trying to score a run for the team,” Cowan said. “I was just making sure my fundamentals were right.”

The Lady Rebels (3-14, 0-8) will host Centreville Academy Lady Tigers on Monday for senior night and end the season at Oak Forest Academy in the final District 4 game of he regular season. Lipscomb said the Lady Rebels would focus on making the routine play and having good approaches at the plate during practices in preparation for Monday’s game against Centreville Academy.

