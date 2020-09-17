July 2, 1936 – Sept. 16, 2020

MONTEREY — Funeral services for Mary Jo Burley, 84, of Monterey, will be held at Monterey Church of Christ on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jason Sparks and Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment will follow at Scott Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Mary Jo Burley was born on Thursday, July 2, 1936 in DeQuincy, LA. and passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Monterey, LA. She was a resident of Monterey and a member of Monterery First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Patterson and Florence Hagar Patterson, and three sisters, Mabel Sigers, Melba Neathery and Mildred Oliver.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Theo Burley of Monterey; son, Theo “Dooley” Burley Jr. and his wife Michelle of Monterery; daughter, Debby Hill and her husband John of Monterey; daughter, Sharon Mouk of Monroe; daughter, Brandi Davis and her husband Mike of Inez, Texas; daughter, Sandi Burley of Monterey; and sister, Marcella Cato of Dangerfield, Texas. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Dustin Hill, Christopher Mouk, Wes Mouk, Brett Burley, Trent Burley, Reed Burley, Joseph Boykin and Canaan Stevens.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Caleb Boykin, Hayden Arcemont, Noah Stevens, Nathan Stevens and Matthew Davis.

The family will receive friends at Monterey Church of Christ from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.