September 18, 2020

Marvin Charles Weaver III

By Staff Reports

Published 9:42 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

Feb. 17, 1978 – Sept. 15, 2020

NATCHEZ — Services for Marvin Charles Weaver III, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Curtis Gibson officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Weaver was born February 17, 1978 in Natchez, MS, the son of Marvin Charles Weaver, Jr. and Sandra Nathenia Reynolds Weaver.

He was a lifetime member of Victory Baptist AKA Westside Baptist Church, where he served as Minister of Music.  He loved his Savior; loved praising the Lord in song.  A talented creative writer.  He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.  A talented story teller who could bring characters to life.  He had great appreciation for nature and animals.  He was an avid historian and Biblical Scholar.  He showed respect, love and kindness to all.  He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh.

Mr. Weaver was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Charles Weaver, Jr; maternal grandparents, Ella M. Kaiser and Harvey Reynolds; and paternal grandparents Bessie Long Weaver and Marvin Weaver, Jr.

Survivors include his mother, Sandra Reynolds Weaver Bailey; stepfather Thomas Bailey; sisters, Sharon Leigh Leake and husband Paul, Stacy Lynn Womack and husband Patrick, and Sarah Rose Weaver and fiancé Alonzo Green; Step siblings, Nicole Hamilton, Mary Seyfarth, Carmen Huff and T.J. Bailey; nieces and nephews Paul Hamilton Leake, II, Scarlett Rose Leake, Saylor Skye Leake, Logan Thomas Brown, Eric Christian Brown, Cadence Ryleigh Brown, Averie Lynn Womack, Zoey Brooke Green and Alorah Rose Green.

Pallbearers will be Paul Leake, Patrick Womack, Alonzo Green, Jeremy Jackson, Eric White and T.J. Bailey.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Jenkins, John Gamberi, Ricky Warren, Brian Warren, and Charles Gamberi.

Special Thanks to Dr. Padam Hirachan, Teri Wilson, RN, Pam McGraw, RN, and Karen White.

Memorial may be made to Victory Baptist Church 49 Maranatha Drive Natchez, MS 39120.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

