April 16, 1958 – Sept. 14, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Dorothy Lewis Coot Jefferson, 62, of Ferriday, LA, who died September 14, 2020, will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, at Wayside Prophetic Pentecostal Church with Pastor James Fenton, officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Jonesville, LA under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday at Wayside Prophetic Pentecostal Church.