Your Take: A big snake is caught
Earl Norris submitted this picture of Dale Knight holding a rattlesnake they killed in Delhi, Louisiana, while working for a lumber company.
If you have a photo you would like to submit to Your Take, drop your photo by The Natchez Democrat at 503 N. Canal St. or send it by email to yourtake@natchezdemocrat.com.
You Might Like
Wednesday accident claims one life
Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a traffic accident that killed one person Wednesday afternoon on Government Fleet Road,... read more