FAYETTE — Graveside services for Roy Green Sr., 57, of Fayette, who died Monday, September 14, 2020 in Gloster, will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette with Rev. Lonnie Culbert officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home-Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fayette branch. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Roy was born January 21, 1963 in Jefferson County, the son of Catherine Stampley Green and Izear Green. He attended Jefferson County High School. He later received his mechanic license in New Orleans, LA where he worked at L&M Automotive for over 20 years. Roy then went into business for himself as a local mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his mother; three brothers, Ronnie Green, Issac Green, and Lynell Green; maternal grandparents, Katie and Roy Stampley; and his paternal grandparents, Allean McBride and Rev. Johnnie Green.

Roy leaves to cherish his memories his father; two sons, Roy Green, Jr., and Steven Green; daughters, Erica Green and Heather Green Shelton (Montrell); seven grandchildren; four maternal sisters, Diane McCoy (Ricky), Kathy Green, Brenda Doss (Gregory), and Cynthia Green; three maternal brothers, Kennedy Green (LaWanda), Steven Green (Tomako), and Cedric Green (Tonika); three paternal sisters and five paternal brothers; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

