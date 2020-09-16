NASD board extends Fred Butcher’s $125K superintendent contract

NATCHEZ — Fred Butcher will serve at least another two years as the Superintendent of the Natchez Adams School District at an annual salary of $125,000 after NASD board members voted unanimously Tuesday to extend his contract.

School board attorney Bruce Kuehnle said Butcher’s contract carries no changes or increase from his current salary of $125,000 a year.

The board voted unanimously during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled board meeting to extend Butcher’s contract until June 30, 2022.

Butcher has held the position of Superintendent of Natchez Adams School District since 2016 and also serves on as president of the Concordia Parish School Board, which is an elected position.

Before joining the Natchez Adams School District, Butcher worked as the Ferriday High School Principal for more than 20 years and has also worked as a biology instructor and assistant principal of Ferriday Junior High.