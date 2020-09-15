To the rescue: Community members collect food, water for hurricane victims
A group of community members organized a water and food drive to help Hurricane Laura victims in south Louisiana. Non-perishable food and bottled water were collected at the Adams County Safe Room Tuesday to fill a truck that will be driven to Louisiana Wednesday. Local resident Mary Lou Laird came up with the idea for the collection and received help from friends and community members.
