Jan. 16, 1936 — Sept. 10, 2020

MEADVILLE — James Alexander Torrey Jr., 84, of Meadville, Mississippi, a retired attorney, banker and community leader, died on September 10, 2020 after a brief illness. Visitation was at Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 with the funeral service and interment at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Midway Cemetery in Meadville. Appropriate COVID-19 protocol was observed at all services.

Jimmy, a founding partner of the law firm of McGehee, McGehee & Torrey, was an expert in real property law and served as long-time Board attorney for Franklin County, Meadville, Bude and other organizations. He was Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Franklin and corporate counsel for C-Spire and other entities.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Tammy Underwood Torrey; his nephews, Tyler (Vanessa) Torrey and Stone Underwood; his nieces Terry (Charley) Davidson, Jennifer (Bart) Denny, and Susan (Ian) Thomas; step-siblings Louis Wentworth, Lynn Wentworth and Sara Wentworth Adams, special cousin Nell Bolt, a host of other cousins and friends who thought of themselves as his family, and his special dog “Sweetie”.

Services will be conducted by Hollis McGehee with music by Susie Kimbrough and Chuck McMinn. Pallbearers will be Bill Halford, Will Halford, Brad Jones, Pat Larkin, Bowmar McGehee, Caj McGehee, Lane Reed and Barry Tyson. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Childs, Wade Creekmore, Hal Graves, Ed Herring, Howard Herring, Carson Hughes, Jimmy Jones, James Newman, David Scarbrough, Gregg Tindle, Harold Wentworth and members of the Franklin County Bar Association.

The family requests that memorials be made to Brookhaven Animal Rescue League, P. O. Box 3477, Brookhaven, MS 39603 or the charity of your choice. Full obituary: franklinfh.com.