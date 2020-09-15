September 15, 2020

  • 79°

Grace Lancaster Womack

By Staff Reports

Published 12:06 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Jan. 28, 1937 – Sept. 11, 2020
NATCHEZ — Graveside service for Grace Lancaster Womack, 83, of West Monroe, who passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home, will be held at the Natchez City Cemetery on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Bro. Fred Mallory officiating under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.comerfh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Corps unit in area working to control the river

News

To the rescue: Community members collect food, water for hurricane victims

COVID-19

55-year-old nursing home employee succumbs to COVID-19

News

Adams County adopts 2021 FY budget with 2.03 mil tax increase for schools

News

Shirley will depart as Concordia schools superintendent Dec. 31

News

Concordia Parish students can return to in-person classes starting Monday

News

Trump approves pre-disaster declarations for Mississippi, Louisiana

Business

Copiah-Lincoln Community College named a ‘2020 Great College to Work For’

News

NASD school buses will be used to deliver meals to students

News

Gulf coast braces for possible hurricane as Sally advances

News

The Dart: Man prefers life on river in Natchez over New Orleans

News

Hurricane warnings issued for New Orleans, Mississippi Gulf Coast

News

Natchez man finds hope after tragedy in newborn son

News

Cadets take combat water survival test at Natchez Aquatics Center

News

New Orleans, Mississippi Gulf Coast under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

BREAKING NEWS

Dead body pulled from river north of Natchez may be Vicksburg bridge jumper

News

Taxpayers continue to pay more for trash disposal as landfill’s future remains up in air

News

School district bus contract still under negotiation, Superintendent to meet with drivers

News

Natchez-Adams School District scales back school day schedule

News

Natchez aldermen adopt $33.4 million budget

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 5

News

Potential jurors to report to Natchez Convention Center on Wednesday, not City Auditorium

News

Funeral home gives back to local frontline workers

COVID-19

Officials concerned about COVID-19 caseload as school begins