Jan. 28, 1937 – Sept. 11, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside service for Grace Lancaster Womack, 83, of West Monroe, who passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home, will be held at the Natchez City Cemetery on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Bro. Fred Mallory officiating under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.

