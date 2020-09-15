Dr. Jeff Anderson and Casey Ham win the 2020 Beau Pré 2-Player Scramble

NATCHEZ — The team of Dr. Jeff Anderson and Casey Ham played a solid round of golf Sunday afternoon while the closest competitors kept losing ground in the final round of the 2020 Beau Pré 2-Player Scramble at Beau Pré Country Club.

Anderson and Ham backed up their opening-round 11-under-par 61 on Saturday with a final-round 8-under-par 64 for a two-day of 19-under-par 125 for a four-stroke victory over the team of Jason Albritton and Benny Bell.

The Albritton-Bell team was the only other team in the championship flight that matched the Anderson-Ham team with a 64 of its own. Albritton and Bell began the day four strokes back and finished with a two-day score of 15-under-par 129.

The team of Larry Davis and Jason Smith appeared to be in prime position to challenge Anderson and Ham after firing a round of 10-under-par 62 on Saturday. Unfortunately for Davis and Smith, they could not string nearly enough birdies to stay in contention and ended shooting a final-round 3-under-par 69 for a two-day total of 13-under-par 131.

Third place in the championship flight went to the team of David Cothren and Mel Beltzhoover, who had a final-round 66 for a two-day score of 14-under-par 130. The team of Bubba and Adam Kaiser, who began the day tied for third with Cothren and Beltzhoover with a round of 8-under-par 64, struggled on Sunday afternoon and shot a round of 1-over-par 73 to finish at 7-under-par 137.

First place in the first flight went to the team of Kevin Smith Jr. and Mark Carter. The Smith Jr.-Carter team matched the low round of the day on Sunday with a 64 to finish with a two-day total of 131. The team of Matthew Hall and Dr. Chris Martin as well as the team of Donnie Spears and Baron Jones each finished in a tie for second place with two-day scores of 132.

Hall and Dr. Martin had back-to-back rounds of 66 while the Spears-Jones team shot rounds of 67 and 65.

The team of Dr. Craig Bradfor and Jerry Beauchamp won the second flight after firing rounds of 68 and 67 to finish with a two-day score of 135. Michael Blain and David Stampler came in first place in third flight after a final-round 69 propelled that team to a two-day total of 143.