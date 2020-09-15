ACCS Lady Rebels soccer scores two goals to defeat Cathedral High Lady Green Wave

NATCHEZ — Mallory Mcilwain and Drue Boyd each scored a goal for the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels soccer team in a 2-1 victory over the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave in a match on Monday night.

After a scoreless first half, Mcilwain put the Lady Rebels on the scoreboard with the first goal of the match at the 25-minute mark of the second half. Mcilwain made her goal from approximately a quarter of the field and the ball went off the fingertips of Meredith Lesley, Cathedral’s goalkeeper.

“I just saw the opportunity and I took advantage of it,” Mcilwain said. “I felt good about scoring the goal.”

Later in the second half, the Lady Rebels earned a corner kick around the 52-minute mark. Boyd took the kick for ACCS and curled the ball into the goal. The Lady Rebels had 11 corner kicks in the match while Cathedral had five.

“We have been practicing corners a lot at practices,” Boyd said. “I did not expect to score off of it but it was pretty cool.”

Cathedral’s Gracie Foster answered with a goal of her own 10 minutes after Boyd’s goal. Maddie Veruchhi was able to move the ball up the field, past three Lady Rebels defenders and took a shot on goal. The ball deflected off of the Lady Rebels’ goalkeeper and Foster kicked the ball in for a goal.

“After Boyd scored for ACCS, Maddie Veruchhi, Izzy Dupré and I talked and said: ‘We need to do something,’” Foster said. “I’m just glad I made the goal.”

ACCS had 18 shots on goal while Cathedral had 10 shots. Jimmy Allgood, ACCS head soccer coach, said there was great passing and the Lady Rebels were able to control the momentum of the high-paced game.

The Lady Rebels’ (8-1, 3-1) next match is at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Oak Forest Academy, a Midsouth Association of Independent Schools Division 2 Region South foe.

Cathedral’s (4-4, 1-1) next match is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday against Oak Forest Academy at Cathedral. Dennis Hogue, Cathedral head soccer coach, said the Lady Green Wave need to work on a few aspects of their game at practices before Thursday’s match.

“We are struggling on 50-50 balls and with goal kicks,” Hogue said. “ACCS won 75% of the 50-50 balls. They also figured us out quicker than we could figure out them. They gauged how far we could kick the ball on a goal kick and that’s where they would stand. Our girls did not do a good job at trying to turn the ball up field. On their goal kicks, we backed up way too far.”