September 15, 2020

55-year-old nursing home employee succumbs to COVID-19

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 4:12 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

NATCHEZ — An employee of Adams County Nursing Home has died with COVID-19.

The 55-year-old man died Tuesday at Merit Health Natchez, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

The man’s name was not provided to protect the privacy of the family.

“He was hospitalized about a week before his death,” Lee said. “This virus is very much real and we need to take every precaution necessary to prevent the spread. Personally, I have a 25-year-old granddaughter on a ventilator because of COVID. My baby is struggling for her life. COVID doesn’t know race or age. My heart is broken right now and I’m very sensitive to this pandemic. Let’s do the right thingm Natchez.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 505 new COVID-19 Cases and 28 new deaths statewide on Tuesday.

Adams County’s total of COVID-19 cases is 877 and total of COVID-19 deaths is 32 since the outbreak, MSDH reports.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases now stands at 90,523 with 2,734 deaths.

The number of Mississippians hospitalized is the lowest it has been in the last two weeks with 524 confirmed positive patients currently hospitalized and 143 suspected positive patients, according to MSDH.

The data also shows 177 COVID-19 patients are in ICU statewide with 88 patients on ventilators.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County:

 

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 877 32 47 12
Alcorn 736 9 18 2
Amite 293 10 14 2
Attala 624 25 90 20
Benton 208 1 2 0
Bolivar 1727 62 179 23
Calhoun 502 12 25 4
Carroll 304 12 45 9
Chickasaw 626 24 43 13
Choctaw 176 5 3 0
Claiborne 447 16 43 9
Clarke 518 37 57 15
Clay 553 16 14 1
Coahoma 1079 24 79 2
Copiah 1139 33 46 4
Covington 783 20 23 5
De Soto 5224 53 63 13
Forrest 2284 68 170 40
Franklin 182 3 3 1
George 737 13 27 6
Greene 328 16 36 6
Grenada 1021 34 105 20
Hancock 542 20 9 4
Harrison 3632 71 236 29
Hinds 6846 152 395 62
Holmes 1075 58 100 20
Humphreys 365 15 21 6
Issaquena 102 3 0
Itawamba 712 20 77 16
Jackson 3301 66 75 7
Jasper 530 13 1 0
Jefferson 233 9 12 3
Jefferson Davis 317 11 3 1
Jones 2315 77 180 37
Kemper 284 15 39 9
Lafayette 1975 39 122 28
Lamar 1540 33 27 11
Lauderdale 1965 122 254 71
Lawrence 421 12 26 2
Leake 928 35 17 2
Lee 2489 65 153 30
Leflore 1326 79 189 45
Lincoln 1026 52 142 32
Lowndes 1374 56 96 32
Madison 3146 85 238 45
Marion 824 31 73 9
Marshall 1052 14 31 6
Monroe 1151 65 162 50
Montgomery 438 20 47 9
Neshoba 1505 102 111 37
Newton 736 22 34 7
Noxubee 539 15 19 4
Oktibbeha 1708 48 191 31
Panola 1379 26 13 2
Pearl River 828 49 71 20
Perry 377 16 12 2
Pike 1192 48 80 21
Pontotoc 1176 16 7 1
Prentiss 755 17 48 3
Quitman 356 5 0
Rankin 3094 73 153 18
Scott 1147 25 17 3
Sharkey 258 11 43 8
Simpson 997 40 104 18
Smith 511 14 54 8
Stone 344 11 50 7
Sunflower 1357 42 67 11
Tallahatchie 710 16 29 2
Tate 918 36 32 12
Tippah 613 16 5 0
Tishomingo 631 34 96 24
Tunica 465 13 12 2
Union 957 23 46 11
Walthall 581 25 67 13
Warren 1360 48 113 23
Washington 2128 71 110 23
Wayne 864 21 59 10
Webster 324 13 52 11
Wilkinson 296 17 20 5
Winston 718 19 40 11
Yalobusha 406 14 35 7
Yazoo 1016 25 46 7
Total 90,523 2,734 5,693 1,135

 

 

