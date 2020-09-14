Prep softball round up: ACCS Lady Rebels beat Newton County Academy Lady Generals

BROOKHAVEN — The Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels and the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers both had a mixed bag of results last Saturday at the Brookhaven Academy Tournament.

ACCS ended up going 1-2 in tournament play. In their first game of the day, which started at 9 a.m., the Lady Rebels fell to the Copiah Academy Lady Colonels 7-1. Copiah Academy scored four runs in the top of the second inning to go ahead 5-0.

The Lady Rebels finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning when Becca Cowan singled and later scored on a Kate Parsons single. Both Cowan and Parsons went 1-for-2, as did Georgia Martin and Halle Peterman. Martin had a double.

Cowan struck out 12 batters, but she also gave up 10 hits, walked one and hit a batter over her five innings on the mound.

In the second game, Emma Massey drove in two runs as ACCS held on for a 4-3 win over the Newton County Academy Lady Generals.

ACCS jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Newton County Academy took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first. However, the Lady Rebels answered with one run in the top of the second inning and two runs in the top of the third to take a 4-2 lead.

The Lady Generals scored one run in the bottom of the fourth, but it would not be enough.

Massey went 1-for-1 with a double, a walk, and one run scored. Camren (Pete) Strittman was walked twice, hit by a pitch, and scored one run. Winning pitcher Becca Cowan was 1-for-1 with a walk and scored a run. Ella Wilson reached base twice, once on a fielder’s choice and the other on an error and scored one run.

Cowan allowed one earned run on five hits, struck out four and walked two over four innings.

The Lady Rebels ran into a buzz saw in their final game of the day as they lost to the Prairie View Academy Lady Spartans 9-1.

Prairie View scored two runs in the top of the first inning before putting the game away with five runs in the top of the third.

Losing pitcher Laiken Davis gave up nine runs, four of them earned, on 10 hits with one strikeout and two hit batsmen in four innings. Davis and Amber Scroggins each went 1-for-1 while Marlee McGarry and Peterman both went 1-for-2 with Peterman scoring the Lady Rebels’ only run in the bottom of the fourth.

ACCS (4-11) played host to Oak Forest Academy on Monday night and played at Cathedral School late Tuesday afternoon in a pair of MAIS District 4-4A games.

Centreville Academy

Centreville Academy went 1-1-1 in tournament play, defeating Simpson Academy, tying with Wayne Academy and losing to Leake Academy.

The Lady Tigers got home runs from Savannah Hailey and Lexlea Sterling as they held on for a 6-5 win over the Simpson Academy Lady Cougars.

Hailey hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning as Centreville jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. But the Lady Cougars tied the game after scoring two runs of their own in the bottom of the first inning.

Centreville scored four runs in the top of the second inning, led by Sterling’s home run to take a 6-2 lead. However, Simpson Academy responded with three runs in the bottom of the second off starting pitcher Bailey Ford, who lasted just an inning and a third, to trail 6-5.

Lana Dalton came on in relief of Ford and ended up being the winning pitcher after throwing two innings of shutout, one-hit ball with two strikeouts and one walk. Ford allowed five earned runs on two hits, four walks and one hit batter.

Sterling went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and two runs scored. Hailey went 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Dalton was 1-for-2 with one RBI and Ford was 1-for-3.

The Lady Tigers’ next game was against the Wayne Academy Lady Jaguars and ended in a 3-3 tie after four and a half-plus innings due to the time limit.

Dalton gave up two earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter in four innings and went 1-for-2 at the plate. Hailey went 1-for-2 with a double and one RBI. Roberts was 1-for-3 with a double and one run scored while Rylee Shell was 1-for-3. Lindsy Clark reached on a fielder’s choice and scored a run. Ashley Pugh walked and later scored for the Lady Tigers.

In its final game of the day, Centreville fell to the Leake Academy Lady Rebels 5-1. The Lady Tigers tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second inning, and it remained that way until Leake Academy scored two runs each in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings.

Centreville scored its lone run when Sterling singled and later scored on a single by Dalton. Sterling went 2-for-3 while Dalton, Clark, and Pugh each went 1-for-3.

Ford took the loss on the mound after giving up five runs, four of them earned, on 10 hits with one strikeout and one walk. The Lady Tigers also committed four errors.

Centreville Academy (15-8-1) traveled to Florence to take on Discovery Christian School Monday afternoon in its final MAIS District 3-3A game of the season. The Lady Tigers have already clinched the district championship with a 5-0 record and looked to finish undefeated in district play.