September 15, 2020

  • 81°

Gov. Reeves relaxes some COVID-19 restrictions as numbers flatten

By Staff Reports

Published 12:25 pm Monday, September 14, 2020

JACKSON — On Monday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced that he is extending the social distancing measures under the Safe Return order with a few amendments relaxing restrictions as Mississippi’s new COVID-19 cases flatten.

On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health’s statewide COVID-19 report showed only 145 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and nine new deaths after recent days saw new cases nearing the 1,000 mark.

Adams County’s confirmed caseload rose to 863 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Monday’s MSDH report and stood at 32 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

Mississippi’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 90,018 with 2,706 deaths and 78,971 presumed recovered cases since the pandemic began in March.

Reeves extended the Safe Return order until Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m. after saying he is continuing to work with state and national health experts on a data-driven, measured strategy to limit COVID-19 transmission.

Reeves made the announcement at a Monday morning press briefing and under the amended Safe Return order, group gathering limitations are now at no more than 10 indoors or 50 outdoors when social distancing is not possible. If people are able to social distance, group gatherings are set at no more than 20 indoors or 100 outdoors.

Maximum capacity has also been increased to 75% for retail businesses, restaurants, gyms and seated dinners at reception halls and conference centers. Party sizes in restaurants are now limited to 10 people per table and gyms can be open 24 hours a day.

You can view the signed Executive Order No. 1522 here. Signed versions of all executive orders related to COVID-19 can be found on the governor’s website at governorreeves.ms.gov/covid-19.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 863 32 47 12
Alcorn 732 9 18 2
Amite 291 10 14 2
Attala 619 25 90 20
Benton 206 1 2 0
Bolivar 1708 60 166 22
Calhoun 502 12 25 4
Carroll 303 12 45 9
Chickasaw 624 24 43 13
Choctaw 174 5 3 0
Claiborne 447 16 43 9
Clarke 508 37 57 15
Clay 547 16 14 1
Coahoma 1073 24 79 2
Copiah 1137 33 46 4
Covington 776 19 22 4
De Soto 5173 53 63 13
Forrest 2281 68 170 40
Franklin 182 3 3 1
George 729 13 27 6
Greene 326 16 36 6
Grenada 1014 33 104 19
Hancock 540 20 9 4
Harrison 3625 69 237 29
Hinds 6820 151 394 62
Holmes 1075 57 100 20
Humphreys 364 15 21 6
Issaquena 99 3 0 0
Itawamba 692 20 72 16
Jackson 3297 66 75 7
Jasper 526 13 1 0
Jefferson 232 9 12 3
Jefferson Davis 315 10 3 1
Jones 2298 76 179 36
Kemper 281 15 39 9
Lafayette 1958 39 122 28
Lamar 1536 33 25 11
Lauderdale 1952 119 250 69
Lawrence 421 12 26 2
Leake 925 33 17 0
Lee 2472 64 153 30
Leflore 1322 79 189 45
Lincoln 1025 52 142 32
Lowndes 1365 56 96 32
Madison 3136 85 238 45
Marion 823 30 73 9
Marshall 1052 14* 31 6
Monroe 1146 65 162 50
Montgomery 438 19 47 9
Neshoba 1497 102 111 37
Newton 732 22 34 7
Noxubee 539 15 19 4
Oktibbeha 1694 47 191 31
Panola 1367 26 13 2
Pearl River 823 49 71 20
Perry 374 15 11 2
Pike 1185 48 80 21
Pontotoc 1168 15 7 1
Prentiss 742 17 48 3
Quitman 354 5 0 0
Rankin 3075 72 153 18
Scott 1141 24 17 3
Sharkey 250 11 43 8
Simpson 994 40 104 18
Smith 511 13 54 8
Stone 343 11 50 7
Sunflower 1338 42 63 11
Tallahatchie 703 16 24 2
Tate 914 36 32 12
Tippah 611 16 5 0
Tishomingo 629 34 96 24
Tunica 463 13 12 2
Union 952 23 46 11
Walthall 579 24 67 13
Warren 1354 48 113 23
Washington 2126 71 110 23
Wayne 863 21 59 10
Webster 323 13 52 11
Wilkinson 290 17 20 5
Winston 717 19 40 11
Yalobusha 405 13 35 7
Yazoo 1012 23 46 6
Total 90,018 2,706 5,656 1,126

 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Trump approves pre-disaster declarations for Mississippi, Louisiana

Business

Copiah-Lincoln Community College named a ‘2020 Great College to Work For’

News

NASD school buses will be used to deliver meals to students

News

Gulf coast braces for possible hurricane as Sally advances

News

The Dart: Man prefers life on river in Natchez over New Orleans

News

Hurricane warnings issued for New Orleans, Mississippi Gulf Coast

News

Natchez man finds hope after tragedy in newborn son

News

Cadets take combat water survival test at Natchez Aquatics Center

News

New Orleans, Mississippi Gulf Coast under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

BREAKING NEWS

Dead body pulled from river north of Natchez may be Vicksburg bridge jumper

News

Taxpayers continue to pay more for trash disposal as landfill’s future remains up in air

News

School district bus contract still under negotiation, Superintendent to meet with drivers

News

Natchez-Adams School District scales back school day schedule

News

Natchez aldermen adopt $33.4 million budget

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 5

News

Potential jurors to report to Natchez Convention Center on Wednesday, not City Auditorium

News

Funeral home gives back to local frontline workers

COVID-19

Officials concerned about COVID-19 caseload as school begins

News

Natchez police investigating Wednesday night shooting downtown

News

Pets of The Week

News

Vidalia utility customers to get rebate checks

News

Natchez Adams schools have first-day hiccups for virtual learning

News

Balloon festival organizers plan to use bluff area for two balloon glows, tether rides, more

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson tests positive for COVID-19