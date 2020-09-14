Copiah-Lincoln Community College named a ‘2020 Great College to Work For’

WESSON — Copiah-Lincoln Community College, which has a campus in Natchez, is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For® program.

The results, released Monday in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 221 colleges and universities.

In all, 79 of the 221 institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies. Results are reported for small, medium and large institutions, with Co-Lin included among the medium universities with 3,000 to 9,999 students.

Co-Lin earned Honor Roll recognition in five categories this year:

* Confidence in Senior Leadership

* Professional/Career Development Programs

* Respect and Appreciation

* Supervisor/Department Chair Relationship

* Work/Life Balance

“This is a very satisfying affirmation of Co-Lin, but our real goal is not recognition — it’s being a community that values the needs and contributions of every individual. In that sense, everyone at Co-Lin helps to make this a great place to work,” said Co-Lin President Dr. Jane Hulon Sims.

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

The Great Colleges to Work For® program is one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country.