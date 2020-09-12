Prep football round up: Wilkinson County Christian Academy stays undefeated

FARMERVILLE, La. — The Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams remained undefeated this season as they took care of the Union Christian Academy Lions 38-18 Friday night.

Andrew Sessions went 6-for-8 passing for 305 yards and four touchdown passes. KeKe Anderson had three catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns. RJ Fisher had two receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown. Roderick Bailey had one catch for 50 yards and one touchdown.

WCCA jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to touchdown passes of 79 yards to Fisher and 56 yards to Anderson. The only thing that went wrong for the Rams was the conversions — whether it be extra points or going for two.

Ben Sessions missed two extra points and two more blocked by Union Christian. That was the only thing Lions could do right until late in the third quarter.

The Rams added to their lead in the second quarter on touchdown passes by Andrew Sessions of 53 yards to Anderson and 50 yards to Bailey to go up 24-0 at halftime. Bailey scored on touchdown runs of 14 and 20 yards in the third quarter. They finally were successful on a two-point conversion after Bailey’s second TD run when Jack Orgeron ran it in to give them a 38-8 lead.

The Lions got on the scoreboard on a 22-yard run by Cross Talley at the 2:06 mark of the third quarter and scored a couple of touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.

Bailey had six carries for 106 yards and two touchdown runs to lead WCCA’s ground game. The Rams’ defense held the Lions (0-4) to 154 yards of total offense. Bailey had nine tackles and one sack while RJ Fisher had eight tackles, Ryan Fisher had six tackles, and Reggie Mattire had five tackles.

WCCA (4-0) plays host to Prairie View Academy next Friday with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Crystal Springs 47

Jefferson County 20

CRYSTAL SPRINGS — What was a close, competitive ball game for two and a half quarters tuned into a blowout as the Crystal Springs High School Tigers scored the final 28 points to rally for a 47-20 win over the Jefferson County High School Tigers Friday night.

Kendrick January scored on a 67-yard pass from Marques Smith in the first quarter and Smith scored on a two-yard run late in the first half, but Jefferson County still trailed Crystal Springs 13-12 at halftime.

The visiting Tigers from Fayette had a 20-19 lead at the midway point of the third quarter before the host Tigers (2-0) took the lead for good on a 40-yard interception return with 3:49 left. They would score three more touchdowns after that.

Jefferson County (1-1) plays host to East Marion High School at 7 p.m. Friday.

Wesson 47

Franklin County 0

MEADVILLE — Nothing went right for the Franklin County High School Bulldogs Friday night in a 47-0 setback to the Wesson Attendance Center Cobras.

Franklin County had just 33 yards of total offense. Ja’marlin Green was the team’s leading rusher with 29 yards on eight carries, but he was just 1-for-6 passing for minus-3 yards with two interceptions.

By the 2:03 mark of the first quarter, Wesson (2-0) had more touchdowns than the Bulldogs had offensive plays ran — five to four. Cobras sophomore quarterback Will Loy had three touchdown passes while senior running back Jason Edwards had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. They led 34-0 at the end of the first quarter and 47-0 by halftime.

Franklin County (0-2) plays host to Amite County High School Friday at 7 p.m.

Brookhaven Academy 53, Centreville Academy 6

WESSON — The Brookhaven Academy Cougars improved to 4-0 on the season with an impressive 53-6 win over the Centreville Academy Tigers Friday night at H.L. Stone Stadium on the campus of Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Brookhaven Academy (4-0) took an early 10-0 lead and by the time halftime arrived, the Cougars enjoyed a 46-6 advantage. Centreville, on the other hand, couldn’t get much going offensively against a physical defense.

Centreville (1-2) plays host to rival Amite School Center in its MAIS District 3-3A opener Friday at 7 p.m.