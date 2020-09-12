September 13, 2020

  • 75°

Cadets take combat water survival test at Natchez Aquatics Center

By Ben Hillyer

Published 5:29 pm Saturday, September 12, 2020

Alcorn State University ROTC cadets spent Friday morning getting their feet wet when they took the combat water survival test at the Natchez Aquatic Center.

The survival test consists of three exercises — jump in a deep pool of water carrying a rifle and equipment without losing the equipment, jumping in a deep pool of water and being able to remove equipment under water and swimming across the length of a pool carrying a rifle and other equipment on their backs.

Cadets must pass the tests to become a lieutenant in the Army.

Friday was the first day the recruits were introduced to the test. Some of the cadets had little swimming experience and overcame their fear of the water.  If cadets do not pass the test the first time, the group will have other opportunities to take the test, including another opportunity at the Natchez Aquatics Center in the spring.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez man finds hope after tragedy in newborn son

News

Cadets take combat water survival test at Natchez Aquatics Center

News

New Orleans, Mississippi Gulf Coast under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

BREAKING NEWS

Dead body pulled from river north of Natchez may be Vicksburg bridge jumper

News

Taxpayers continue to pay more for trash disposal as landfill’s future remains up in air

News

School district bus contract still under negotiation, Superintendent to meet with drivers

News

Natchez-Adams School District scales back school day schedule

News

Bike classic to pedal tourism dollars to area next weekend

News

Natchez aldermen adopt $33.4 million budget

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 5

News

Potential jurors to report to Natchez Convention Center on Wednesday, not City Auditorium

News

Funeral home gives back to local frontline workers

COVID-19

Officials concerned about COVID-19 caseload as school begins

News

Natchez police investigating Wednesday night shooting downtown

News

Pets of The Week

News

Vidalia utility customers to get rebate checks

News

Natchez Adams schools have first-day hiccups for virtual learning

News

Balloon festival organizers plan to use bluff area for two balloon glows, tether rides, more

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19

Adams County mask mandate extended through October

News

Turning Angel is back intact

News

The Dart: Nursing student loves to help others

News

City of Natchez distributes free masks to residents

News

On the Cutting Edge: New clinic offers latest in physical therapy