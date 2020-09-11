June 30, 1922 – Sept. 10, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Thelma Ann Foreman, 98, of Ferriday, will be held at Calvery Baptist Church in Mangham on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Bro. B.J. Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Hewitt Cemetery, Mangham, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Thelma Ann Foreman was born on Friday, June 30, 1922 in Mangham, and passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Riverland Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick Childress and Dora Pialite Childress; husband, Arnold Foreman Sr.; son, Patrick Forman; son-in-law Melton Smith; daughter-in-law, Debbie Foreman; and great-grandson, C.C. Smith.

She is also preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Smith of Ferriday, and two sons, A.E. Foreman Jr. and his wife Carolyn of Ferriday and Gary Foreman of Hot Springs, AR.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Noah Foreman, Brett Foreman, Jean Howard, Ronnie Childress, E.J. Richard and Bill Wilson.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Calvery Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends at Calvery Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, September 12, 2020. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.