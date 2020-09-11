September 13, 2020

The Natchez Adams School District is still negotiating with Durham School Services to provide busing for the district when classes resume Sept. 9 after state auditors told the school district the previous contract that expired June 30 was unacceptable. (Scott Hawkins, The Natchez Democrat)

School district bus contract still under negotiation, Superintendent to meet with drivers

By Scott Hawkins

Published 8:38 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

The Natchez-Adams School District continues to operate under a verbal agreement with Durham School Services, which is the bus contractor for the NASD, as the school board’s attorney Bruce Kuehnle negotiates a new contract with the lawyers from Durham.

The contract negotiations began after state auditors said a clause in the contract that requires the district to pay Durham even if services are not being provided to the district is not allowable.

Fields said Friday that Kuehnle is still negotiating with Durham.

“We are still in negotiations, and we are still operating under a temporary agreement,” Fields said.

Durham school bus drivers will meet with NASD Superintendent Fred Butcher at the NASD headquarters, 10 Homochitto St., at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Fields said.

The purpose of the meeting, Fields said, is to provide updates to the drivers.

“We are planning how we are going to get out meals and also how we are going to get out hard copy instructional packets,” Fields said. “I know that we are going to rely on the buses to be a part of that.”

Fields said students should log onto the NASD website at www.natchezschools.org or the NASD Facebook page to fill out the school lunch order forms for the week of Sept. 14 through Sept. 18.

“Fill out that form and delivery of meals will be between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day and students must have ID badges or know their lunch numbers,” Fields said.

