Potential jurors to report to Natchez Convention Center on Wednesday, not City Auditorium

NATCHEZ — Adams County Circuit Court has a full docket set for the remainder of September and will be selecting potential jurors on Wednesday, court officials said.

In order to have enough space to accommodate the large number of potential jurors, Circuit Court Judge Lillie B. Sanders requested that Adams County enter into an agreement to utilize the Natchez Convention Center.

Sanders said jury summonses had been sent out last week directing potential jurors to report to the Natchez City Auditorium at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, but later learned the auditorium was not available due to a prior commitment.

Now, jurors are asked to report to the Natchez Convention Center, 211 Main St., at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, Sanders said.

Adams County Supervisors held a special-called meeting Friday morning and agreed with all supervisors present except District 2 Supervisor Kevin Wilson to direct board of supervisors attorney Scott Slover to enter into a contract to rent space in the Natchez Convention Center on Wednesday for jury selection.

“The cost is $1,500,” Slover told supervisors. “The initial cost, is $2,000. If it is for two-days, $500 will be refunded back to the county.”

Sanders said she needs a pool of 400 potential jurors to accommodate several trials through the September term of circuit court.

“We may not get that many (jurors) but we can’t even hold 100 six feet apart social distancing in the courtroom so we need more space for that,” Sanders said.