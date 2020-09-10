ACCS Lady Rebels, Cathedral Lady Green Wave soccer victorious in district matches

NATCHEZ — Both the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels and the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave soccer teams earned victories over South regional opponents on Tuesday night.

ACCS, Brookhaven Academy, Cathedral and Oak Forest Academy are all in the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools Class 4A Division II South Region. All four teams were in action on Tuesday night with ACCS facing Oak Forest Academy and Cathedral facing Brookhaven Academy.

ACCS 3, OFA 0

The Lady Rebels earned a 3-0 shutout victory over the Oak Forest Academy Lady Yellow Jackets at ACCS.

Drue Boyd scored two goals in the match, one goal at the 15th minute mark to take a 1-0 lead into halftime and one goal in the second half. Ella Wilson scored her first goal of the match in the second half.

Sarah Gordon and Raegan Lea were the goalkeepers for the Lady Rebels who helped earned the second shutout victory of the Lady Rebels’ 2020 season. Lea had five saves while Gordon had two saves in goal. Jimmy Allgood, ACCS soccer coach, said he was proud of the team’s performance in Tuesday’s match.

“We have been practicing hard for two weeks and it was time for a soccer match,” Allgood said. “They came out and passed, communicated and trapped very well. My coaching staff was very proud of the display the ACCS soccer team put on in the match.”

The Lady Rebels (6-2, 2-1) traveled to face the Parklane Academy Lady Pioneers on Wednesday. Adams County’s next home match is at 4:30 p.m. on Monday against Cathedral High School.

CHS 3, Brookhaven Academy 0

BROOKHAVEN — The Cathedral Lady Green Wave soccer team earned a 3-0 victory over the Brookhaven Academy Lady Cougars on Tuesday at Brookhaven Academy.

Maddie Verucchi came up huge for the Lady Green Wave as she led the team with two goals scored. Dennis Hogue, Lady Green Wave soccer coach, said Verucchi’s first goal was due in part to good passing between teammates. But her second goal was a sight to see, Hogue said.

“Maddie dribbled the ball through five different opponents and was able to score,” Hogue said. “I was super proud of her. I told the team at halftime: ‘Look, Maddie scored the goal because she was composed, she picked her spots and she had nice touches.’”

Izzy Dupré continued her goal-scoring streak as she scored a goal in the second half. Hogue said a couple of Dupré’s shots on goal in the first half were close but none of them went through for a goal. The Lady Green Wave had 14 shots on goal in the match, nine shots in the first half and five in the second half.

Meredith Lesley kept the Lady Cougars from scoring with six saves. Hogue said Lesley made some great saves on a couple of shots on goal to prevent Brookhaven from scoring.

The next match for Cathedral (4-2, 1-0) was on Thursday night against the St. Aloysius Lady Flashes at St. Al. Cathedral will play its second South Region match of the 2020 season on Monday against ACCS. Hogue said the Lady Green Wave are going to focus on getting more players involved in passing the ball during practices to prepare for Monday’s match.