Pets of The Week

Lulu is 1-to-2 years old and was brought in as a stray. She is shy at first but is very sweet and lovable. Murray, right, approximately 3-to-4 months old and was brought in as a stray with his litter mates. All have been adopted except Murray. He is currently acting as a big brother to some of the other kittens but he is lonely and wishes for his own home.

Both Lulu and Murray can be adopted at Natchez Adams County Humane Society. Do you have space in your home and heart for these pets? The Natchez Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.