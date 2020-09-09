Dan Milton Renfro (photo included)

Aug. 4, 1949 – Sept. 7, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Dan Milton Renfro, 71, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Vidalia Presbyterian Church on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Bro. Clyde Ray Webber officiating. Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. with Military Honors at Liberty Cemetery, Louann AR, in a family plot, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Dan M. Renfro passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 in Ferriday. He was born August 4, 1949 to Louis G. Renfro and Betty J. Fletcher Renfro. Dan’s Dad worked for Mobile Oil and they traveled and lived in many places through the years. This instilled in Danny the desire to see the world and did so by working and traveling the USA and beyond. First he served in the United States Army and was drafted to Vietnam and later working for Koch Specialties Company along side his faitful welding partner, Jose Gutierrez , who was like a brother for 30 years. Dan used to say, “I’ve got to take care of this golden arm.”

Dan had many talents from air pilot, farmer, fisherman and welder. No one could tell a story like Dan. He always had a smile along with a “hearty” laugh which was his style. He was a generous man with a kind heart and would help anyone in need.

Dan was a life long member of Vidalia Presbyterian Church where he was an Elder and his dad was a charter member.

Leaving behind sweet memories in his wife Charlotte of Lake Concordia, sister Janie Holloway of Austin TX, nephew Erin Holloway, nephew Bryson Holloway and niece Breanna Holloway of Waco TX, two step-sons, Phillip Kunkle of Ferriday and David Kunkle and his wife Donna of Sibley, MS, stepdaughter Charlynn Griffin and her husband Clay of McCall Creek MS, granddaughter Charla Griffin, Uncle R.C. Fletcher of Orange, TX, Aunt Maudie Hodges of Madison, TN and numerous cousins and a host of friends.

Pallbearers will be Jose Gutierrez, Erin Holloway, Ronnie Gardner, Paul Hargrave, Jim Graves and Gary Krize.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his breakfast buddies, Rex Archer, Brent Smith, Pat Galloway, Randy Hoggatt, Mike Hoggatt, Jeff Ferguson, Jack Fletcher, Jamie Walsworth, Thomas Freeman and his cardio exercise buddies.

The family will receive friends at Vidalia Presbyterian Church from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.