July 3, 1959 – Sept. 3, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Patricia Kaye Britt, 61, of Natchez, who died Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Jersey Settlers Cemetery, Kingston with Bro. Paul Southerland officiating. Masks or face coverings and social distancing will be required.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home.

Ms. Britt was born July 3, 1959 in Natchez, MS the daughter of Paul Britt and Betty Anne Tarver Britt.

She was a member of Highland Baptist Church.

Ms. Britt was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers Terry Britt and Andy Britt.

Survivors include two daughters, Bonnie Keuhn Trueblood and husband Todd Trueblood of Eustis, FL, and Charley Hart of Natchez, MS; two grandsons, Justin Ray Trueblood and Lucas Case Trueblood of Eustis, FL; one brother Michael Lynn Britt and wife Anita Britt of Zapata, TX; and three sisters Charlotte Britt of Natchez, MS, Karen Britt Hardin and husband Carl of Florence, MS, and Angela M. Britt of Natchez, MS.

Pallbearers will be Cori Britt, Adrian Britt, Stuart Shaifer, Carl Hardin, Tyler Jackson, and Shane Merritt.

Honorary pallbearer will be Sid Irby.

