September 11, 1959 – August 30, 2020

NATCHEZ — Services for Latricia Mobley Bradshaw, 60, who passed away Aug. 30, 2020, in Jackson will be held Sept. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at 256 Morgantown Road, Natchez. Officiating will be Spanky Felter.

Visitation will be Sept. 8, 2020, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez from 3-5 p.m. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. We strictly encourage social distancing. There is a maximum of 10 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

Latricia was born in Natchez, MS the daughter of Wade Mobley Sr and Shirley Johnson.

She is preceded in death by her father, one brother in law, David Barlow and one nephew, David Barlow Jr.

She is survived by her husband Michael Bradshaw of almost forty-four years, a daughter Alisha Champion and husband Bo, and her fur baby Samantha; four grandchildren, Breanna Hartley, Dylan Hartley, Rawleigh Champion, and Claire Champion Conn; two sisters, Carnita Barlow of Roxie MS, Tina Floyd and husband Scottie of Shreveport, LA; one brother, Wade Mobley Jr and wife Joanie of Wisner, LA; with numerous nieces and nephews.

Pall Bearers are – Scottie Floyd, Larry Thacker, Austin Emfinger, Stan Pittman, Derric Mobley, and Mark McCranie.