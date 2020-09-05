September 5, 2020

COVID cases rise in Saturday report

By Staff Reports

Published 3:45 pm Saturday, September 5, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 539 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 11 new deaths on Saturday.

Adams County’s numbers as of Saturday’s statewide report were at 820 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the death toll remains at 32.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 86,478 with 2,569 deaths.

Adams County had 96 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, according to the Adams County Emergency Management Office.

Earlier this week, volunteer statistician Norma Williams told city leaders during Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson’s weekly “COVID Currents” meeting that Mississippi had the third highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate behind Louisiana and Florida.

Local officials stressed the importance of maintaining social distance, avoiding crowds, handwashing and mask wearing throughout the Labor Day weekend to help curtail the spread of COVID-19

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 820 32 46 12
Alcorn 672 6 17 1
Amite 285 7 14 2
Attala 599 25 90 20
Benton 201 1 2 0
Bolivar 1634 57 111 19
Calhoun 485 11 25 4
Carroll 296 12 45 9
Chickasaw 606 22 43 12
Choctaw 161 4 1 0
Claiborne 443 16 43 9
Clarke 489 32 55 13
Clay 498 16 3 1
Coahoma 1041 21 78 2
Copiah 1113 31 34 4
Covington 737 17 12 4
De Soto 4870 48 53 9
Forrest 2224 68 154 40
Franklin 180 3 3 1
George 708 13 20 4
Greene 314 14 35 6
Grenada 976 32 100 18
Hancock 513 20 9 4
Harrison 3469 62 221 25
Hinds 6660 143 379 61
Holmes 1058 54 99 20
Humphreys 349 15 22 6
Issaquena 98 3 0
Itawamba 631 17 53 9
Jackson 3147 60 75 7
Jasper 504 13 1 0
Jefferson 224 9 11 3
Jefferson Davis 308 9 3 1
Jones 2218 75 178 36
Kemper 277 15 39 9
Lafayette 1707 38 122 27
Lamar 1512 32 23 10
Lauderdale 1861 113 247 64
Lawrence 413 11 27 2
Leake 902 31 9 0
Lee 2315 61 146 28
Leflore 1264 76 187 45
Lincoln 1002 52 133 31
Lowndes 1314 56 95 32
Madison 3048 83 234 44
Marion 798 26 64 7
Marshall 996 14 29 6
Monroe 1092 61 148 44
Montgomery 422 18 33 8
Neshoba 1460 101 110 37
Newton 693 18 28 6
Noxubee 531 14 18 4
Oktibbeha 1562 46 191 30
Panola 1328 25 13 2
Pearl River 787 48 70 20
Perry 346 11 1 0
Pike 1167 46 80 21
Pontotoc 1106 13 6 1
Prentiss 669 15 47 3
Quitman 348 4 0
Rankin 2987 69 151 18
Scott 1123 22 15 3
Sharkey 254 9 43 8
Simpson 959 40 101 19
Smith 492 13 54 8
Stone 331 10 44 6
Sunflower 1306 39 53 10
Tallahatchie 672 13 13 2
Tate 878 35 32 12
Tippah 564 16 3 0
Tishomingo 581 30 96 21
Tunica 457 13 12 2
Union 909 23 46 11
Walthall 576 24 67 13
Warren 1340 47 112 22
Washington 2071 66 104 22
Wayne 858 21 59 10
Webster 313 13 52 11
Wilkinson 284 17 15 4
Winston 709 19 40 11
Yalobusha 389 13 35 7
Yazoo 974 21 38 5
Total 86,478 2,569 5,320 1,068

 

