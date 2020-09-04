Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 4
Week 4 scores:
Wesson 34, Natchez High 20, final (game called due to lightning)
North Pike 63, Franklin County 13, final
Humphreys County 20, Jefferson County 46, final
Riverdale Academy 22, WCCA 24, final
Cathedral 51, Hillcrest Christian 7, final
Week 3 scores:
ACCS 35, Columbia Academy, 8, final
Cathedral 40, Central Hinds Academy, 16, final
Centreville Academy 38, Bowling Green 28, final
WCCA 60, Ben’s Ford, 24, final
Week 2 scores:
ACCS 20, St. Joseph Greenville 50 (FINAL)
Washington School 43, Centreville Academy 40 (FINAL)
Kemper Academy 0, WCCA 54 (FINAL)
Week 1 score:
Cathedral 34, Wayne Academy 14 (FINAL)
Cathedral travels to Hillcrest Christian School to keep winning streak alive
