September 5, 2020

  • 79°

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 4

By Scott Hawkins

Published 6:49 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

Week 4 scores:

Wesson 34, Natchez High 20, final (game called due to lightning)

North Pike 63, Franklin County 13, final

Humphreys County 20, Jefferson County 46, final

Riverdale Academy 22, WCCA 24, final

Cathedral 51, Hillcrest Christian 7, final

 

Week 3 scores:

ACCS 35, Columbia Academy, 8, final

Cathedral 40, Central Hinds Academy, 16, final

Centreville Academy 38, Bowling Green 28, final

WCCA 60, Ben’s Ford, 24, final

 

Week 2 scores:

ACCS 20, St. Joseph Greenville 50 (FINAL)

Washington School 43, Centreville Academy 40 (FINAL)

Kemper Academy 0, WCCA 54 (FINAL)

 

Week 1 score:

Cathedral 34, Wayne Academy 14 (FINAL)

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business