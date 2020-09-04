County interviews comptroller candidates

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors began interviewing candidates for a new comptroller during a special called meeting on Friday.

The former comptroller, Angie Isaac King, was hired to replace Adams County Administrator Joe Murray who is retiring this month.

The comptroller is tasked with managing bookkeeping and other county fiscal responsibilities, such as collecting and depositing money owed to the county from various sources.

The open position was advertised with a negotiable salary of $55,000 per year, Adams County Attorney Scott Slover said.

Under section 25-41-7 of the Open Meetings Act, interviewing potential employees qualifies for executive session — a meeting that is closed to press and the public.

Slover said supervisors interviewed four prospective candidates for the position after narrowing down their options from 12 to 15 people who applied for the position.

The identities of potential new hires were not disclosed to protect their current jobs and privacy, he said.

“I think we’ve got some good choices,” Slover said, adding the supervisors may come to a decision by the next board meeting on Sept. 8.

No actions were taken during Friday’s special called meeting of the Adams County Board of Supervisors, he said.