Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft tests positive for COVID-19

VIDALIA — Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Craft announced the positive test result for the virus in a Facebook post.

“I want to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID,” his post states. “I feel fine with minor symptoms. I will be reaching out to everyone I may have come in contact with. Please share. I will update later. Just wanted to go ahead and let everyone know. Stay safe.”

Craft said in a phone interview that he started having a cough Wednesday. On his way to work Thursday morning he felt mild aches and had a low-grade fever and decided to call in sick and get tested, he said.

“I’m fine. I just have low-grade fever and a nagging cough and a little bit of ache,” Craft said. “I’ve been quarantined and started contacting everyone that I know of who I may have come in contact with. I went to a funeral this past Sunday and went to church. The main thing I want to do is protect my loved ones and the people I work with.”

Craft said he may host Tuesday’s regularly scheduled town council meeting via teleconference or cancel it altogether while he is under quarantine.