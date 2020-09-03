Natchez Water Works precautionary boil water advisory lifted

NATCHEZ — A Natchez Water Works precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted.

The boil water advisory had been in effect since Monday for some Natchez Water Works customers in the area of John R. Junkin Drive from Homochitto Street to the Mississippi River Bridge and immediate surrounding areas since Monday, said Tony Moon Natchez Water Works supervisor.

Moon said water samples were sent to Jackson for testing and the Mississippi State Department of Health issued a notice at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday that the test samples were clean.

“We are in the process of notifying everyone now,” Moon said of the customers who were affected by the boil water advisory.

Moon said the advisory went into effect on Monday evening as a precautionary measure because a line broke on Lower Woodville Road and caused approximately 351 Natchez Water Works customers in the area of John R. Junkin Drive from Homochitto Street to the Mississippi River Bridge and immediate surrounding areas to lose water pressure.