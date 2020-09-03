Oct. 21, 1940 – Sept. 1, 2020

Services for Michael Frank Straczuk, 79, who died Sept. 1, 2020 are under the direction of Palmer Marler Funeral Homes in Cushing, Oklahoma.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; son Michael S. Straczuk and wife Sandra D. “Sandy,” and granddaughter Miranda R. Johnson.

Donations can be made to Palmer Marler Funeral Homes, 800 S. Linwood, Cushing, OK, 74023.