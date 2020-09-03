Dec. 6, 1934 – Sept. 3, 2020

MONTEREY — Funeral services for Gordon Ray Finlay, 85 of Monterey, LA will be held at Eva Church of God on Saturday, September 5, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Kevin Simms and Bro. Steve Nelson officiating. Interment will follow at Eva Church of God Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Gordon Ray Finlay was born on Thursday, December 6, 1934 in Harrisonburg, LA. and passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home. Gordon loved his Monterey community. He ministered at many places but his first and last was at Eva Church of God where he touched the lives of so many. He was also an assistant principal at Monterey High School and a teacher at Vidalia High School. Gordon was an educator all his life whether it was about his Lord, hunting and fishing, or one of the three languages he taught. He knew French, English, and Spanish. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but he enjoyed his family and his Lord more. He was a Godly man and loved his wife and two boys.

He was preceded in death and reunited with his wife of 62 years, Jolene Weeks Finlay; parents, B. B. Finley and Fannie Owens Finley; and his son, Richard Gordon Finlay; sister, Glenda Nell Finlay Harkness.

He leaves behind his son, James Benton Finlay of Ferriday, LA; Granddaughter, Mackenzie Sorce of Milton, Fl; great grandchildren Jayden and Gabriella Marie Sorce.

Pallbearers will be Daniel McGuffee, Wayne McGuffee, Dane Paul, Dickie Trisler, and Frank Calkins Jr., Red Tiffee, Rick Sibley.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Normon Ray Pecanty, Darrel Brigman, and Charles Calkins.

The family will receive friends at Eva Church of God on Saturday, September 5, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.