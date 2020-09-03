Friday football preview: Franklin County hosts North Pike in home opener for 2020 season

By PATRICK JONES & PATRICK MURPHY

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Academy Tigers were scheduled to travel to Clinton, Louisiana, to take on Silliman Institute Wildcats Friday night, but because Louisiana is still in Phase 2 of its COVID-19 reopening, that game has been canceled.

Centreville Academy (1-1) will have an extra week of practice to prepare for its next game — at Brookhaven Academy with kickoff at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Centreville was hoping to build on its momentum after a hard-fought 38-28 win at home over Bowling Green School last Friday night.

Silliman Institute has yet to play a game this season while some of Louisiana’s 14 MAIS schools have decided to travel to Mississippi to play games.

Franklin County High School, Jefferson County and Wilkinson County Christian Academy all have home football games on Friday.

Here’s what you need to know about each of the three games.

Franklin County High School vs. North Pike High School, 7 p.m.

Facts: The Franklin County High School Bulldogs host the North Pike High School Jaguars in the 2020 Mississippi High School Activities Association home opener. The Bulldogs lost 63-22 to the Jaguars in the 2019 season and Franklin County is 41-13 overall against North Pike.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday at Franklin County High School.

Key to victory for Franklin County: A key to victory for the Bulldogs is stopping the run. Damuriyon Montgomery, Jaguars’ running back, ran for four touchdowns for 149 yards with 17 carries in the 2019 meeting.

Jefferson County High School vs. Humphreys County HS, 7 p.m.

Facts: The Jefferson County High School Tigers have not faced the Humphreys County High School Cowboys before. Humphreys County is in the MHSAA Class 3A District 3 while Jefferson County is in MHSAA Class 3A District 7.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday at Jefferson County.

Keys to victory for Jefferson County: James Herrington, Jefferson County head coach, said limiting turnovers leading to touchdowns, tackling and capitalizing in the red zone is key for the victory on Friday night.

WCCA (2-0) vs. Riverdale Academy (1-1), 7 p.m.

Facts: The Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams look to continue their two-game winning streak when they host the Riverdale Academy Rebels. Riverdale Academy comes into the game after a 48-8 loss to Briarfield Academy last Friday night. WCCA won 60-24 over Ben’s Ford Christian last Friday night. The Rams won 43-42 over the Rebels last season.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at WCCA.

Keys to victory for WCCA: Andrew Sessions, the quarterback for WCCA, led the Rams with four passing touchdowns in the victory over Ben’s Ford Christian. Sessions completed seven out of nine passes for 232 passing yards and ran for three touchdowns.