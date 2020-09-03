Betty Washington Chatman

PASCAGOULA — Services for Betty Jean Washington Chatman, 66, who died Monday, Aug. 31, at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, Ms., will be noon Saturday, Sept. 5, at Guardian Angel Funeral Home in Pascagoula. She later moved to Pascagoula, which has been her home for 30 plus years.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mamie Washington; brother, Walter Lee Washington; and sister, Fayola Stewart.

She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Jay Washington of Des Monies, Ia., and Jerome Chatman of Pascagoula; two sisters, Pearl Washington of Moss Point, Ms., and Gradye Wallace and husband Charles of Natchez; brother, Terry Washington and wife Valerija of Edgewood, Md.; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts uncles and other caring relatives and friends.

A eulogy will be conducted by Pastor Samuel Mitchell of Bible Study Baptist Church.