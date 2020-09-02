Sept. 30, 1962 – Aug. 24, 2020

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for Cynthia Marie Washington Pittmon, 57, of Baton Rouge, LA, formerly of Natchez, who died Monday, August 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge will be held 7 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, on the Natchez Bluffs (S. Broadway Oaks area) with Pastor Roderick Lewis officiating.

Services are under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Cynthia was born September 30, 1962 in Natchez. She was a proud and beloved mother, daughter, sister, advocate and mentor. Cynthia relocated from Severn, MD to Baton Rouge after twenty plus years in pharmacy serving as a supervisor with Our Lady of the Lake Outpatient Infusion Pharmacy at Woman’s Hospital. All who knew her loved her because she approached life with integrity, passion, love and laughter.

She is preceded in transition by her father, Eddie Mock; mother, Estelle Shaw Mock and brothers, Cornell J. and Charles D. Washington.

Cynthia leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Candace Arielle Pittmon, son, Keenan Jerel Pittmon; mother, Carlotta B. Washington; two sisters, Earnestine W. Woods and husband Leonard and Deirdrea W. Hardge; dear friends, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, her beautiful Maryland family and Our Lady of the Lake family.

