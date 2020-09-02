Dec. 15, 1950 – Aug. 28, 2020

NATCHEZ — Though We Mourn, The Angels in Heaven Rejoice. With tremendous pain in our hearts, we announce the passing of our mom, your sister, daughter and friend, Carol Ann Stewart King. Mom fought an unbelievably courageous battle against cancer for nearly twelve years and gracefully ascended to Heaven on the morning of August 28th at MD Anderson Cancer Hospital in Houston, TX with her Romericus and sister Brenda at her side.

Memorial service will take place for Sister Carol Ann Stewart King on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park located at 1617 Martin Luther King, Jr., Rd, in Natchez, MS 39120.

Carol was born to James Stewart and Mary Harris-Stewart in Natchez, MS on December 15, 1950. Sister King was a bubbly and fun soul. She was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother who served God and her community through nearly 40 years of nursing. She loved to laugh and sing and was a member of the Pilgrim Baptist Church in Natchez, MS where she sang in the choir until her health declined. She was a tremendously spiritual woman who worshiped God and would spread the Gospel wherever she was. She was definitely a soldier for God. Sister King was also a member of the Natchez Retired Nurses, and Queens of Distinction of Natchez, MS.

Sister King loved being a nurse and helping her fellow-man. She started her career as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) after graduating from Hinds Jr. College and then completing the LPN program at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Ms. Her career lasted from 1972 to 2008 when she became ill with Myelofibrosis, which eventually mutated into Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Sister King’s battle with this disease ended on August 28, 2020. Carol was recognized by her medical peers and this led to many opportunities for her to serve her community. She retired from the State of Louisiana after many years of service, and later from the State of Delaware (when she became ill in 2008).

Although Sister King battled cancer, she would attend her high school classmate’s monthly meetings when she could. During one of those meetings, she stated that God gave her a vision to share with them. That vision was to give away 1,000 turkeys for Christmas. Her classmates, the Sadie V. Thompson High School Class of 1968 were inspired to act. The first Turkey Drive took place in Natchez, MS in 2015 with the distribution of 25 turkeys and additional food items. Each year over the subsequent three years the number of turkeys given away increased. Based on the class secretary’s records, the class members have now blessed about 395 families through the four turkey drives that have taken place. Her classmates and family have committed to reaching her goal of 1,000 turkeys and has set up a GoFundMe page entitled “Carol Ann Stewart King’s Inspiration” that you may donate to. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that you donate to one of Carol’s greatest passions; giving to others.

The link to that website is gf.me/u/yvjppd. No amount is too small to donate.

Sister King is survived by her sons, Romericus Stewart, Sean King and her mother Mary Harris- Washington. Her beloved grandchildren Dara Carr, Zarah Jackson-King, Lena C. King, Rhys I. King, Ava S. King and Anyssa Barrow. Her great-niece Kenya Stewart and great nephew Jonathan Stewart, great-great niece Arya Logan and Isiah Logan Jr..She is also survived by her sisters Brenda Stewart, Maxine Elsberry, Mary Louise Stewart Johnson, Fannie Rose Sprigs, and two brothers Reverend James Scott and James Stewart. She also has a host of loving cousins and friends including her best friends Flora McNeal, Serena Green, Ellen Dial and Tomi Lewis.